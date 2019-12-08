  • Panthers owner reportedly eyeing Steelers GM Kevin Colbert

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert is being eyed by Panthers owner David Tepper, according to ESPN.

    Colbert's contract is up at the end of this season.

    Tepper is also allegedly looking at Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan.

    Tepper was a minority owner in the Steelers but is in the process of selling his stake in the team, ESPN reports. He has apparently stayed in close touch with both men.

