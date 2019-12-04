Former Steelers' All-Pro safety Troy Polamalu keeps a pretty low profile these days since his retirement following the 2014 season.
But he did appear on the Jim Rome Show Tuesday, talking about his recent selection as one of the 25 semifinalists for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.
