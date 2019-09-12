PITTSBURGH - The Steelers knew there might be some growing pains when it came to the idea of replacing Antonio Brown in their lineup. After all, you don't simply snap your fingers and recreate the 104 receptions, 1297 yards or 15 touchdowns Brown had in 15 games in 2018.
But they probably didn't expect their passing game to look as disjointed as it did last Sunday night in their regular-season opener at New England.
