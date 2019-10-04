0 Rudolph admits he needs to get Smith-Schuster, Washington involved

PITTSBURGH - Mason Rudolph has gone from the Mad Bomber at Oklahoma State to the Dynamic Dink and Dunker with the Steelers.

At least that's what many are saying following Rudolph's first two starts with the Steelers. In fact, his critics are quick to point out Rudolph's average pass went just 3.2 yards past the line of scrimmage in Monday night's 27-3 win over the Bengals.

There is a little more to it than that, however.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

"It just happened that way that we took the underneath stuff. And then they come up and we throw it out there to Diontae (Johnson) and it's a touchdown," Rudolph said Thursday as the Steelers (1-3) prepared to play the Ravens (2-2) Sunday at Heinz Field.

"You guys can say we're not throwing it deep all you want. Sometimes, that's football. You've got to take what's there. I was criticized for doing that too much in college, so it's refreshing to get the opposite."

The reality is that while, yes, Rudolph's average pass attempt was 3.2 yards downfield, it's because the NFL considers it a pass instead of a run the times he gave the ball to players using jet sweep motion. According to the NFL's Next Gen stats, Rudolph had seven of those among his 24 completions in the game.

He had five other passes that were complete at or behind the line of scrimmage. On throws past the line of scrimmage against the Bengals, he was 11 of 15, with two of those going for touchdowns.

CLICK HERE to read more from DKpittsburghsports.com.

TRENDING NOW:

dkpittsburghsports.com