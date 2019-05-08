0 Pittsburgh Steelers sign 5 draft picks to 4-year contracts

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed four 2019 draft picks to four-year contracts.

BENNY SNELL

The Steelers announced Wednesday the signing of fourth-round draft pick Benny Snell to a four-year contract.

Snell, a running back from the University of Kentucky, was selected with the 122nd pick overall.

Snell said he was familiar with the Steelers offensive style before he was drafted.

“It’s hard-nosed football,” Snell said. “I am grinding for every yard. I am a physical player. My style of running is Steelers football. Pittsburgh football. That is what I am going to bring.”

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

DIONTAE JOHNSON

The Steelers signed Diontae Johnson, a third-round draft pick, to a four-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Johnson was selected by the Steelers with the 66th overall pick, which was acquired from the Oakland Raiders in the Antonio Brown trade. He is a receiver from the University of Toledo.

“I’m glad I’m with the Steelers and I’m ready to show them what I can bring to the table,” Johnson said. “They’re taking the chance on me and I just want to let them know they made the right decision. I’m going to give them all I got.”

TRENDING NOW:

SUTTON SMITH

The Steelers have signed a linebacker to a four-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Sutton Smith played at Northern Illinois and was the first of three sixth-round picks for the team during this year's NFL draft.

Smith played defensive end in college, but will be transitioned to a linebacker, according to the team's website.

Smith played at Northern Illinois University.

ISAIAH BUGGS

The Steelers announced Tuesday the signing of sixth-round draft pick Isaiah Buggs to a four-year contract.

Buggs, a defensive end who played at Alabama, was the team’s second of three sixth-round picks. He was selected with the 192nd pick overall.

DERWIN GRAY

On Wednesday, the Steelers signed seventh-round draft pick Derwin Gray to a four-year contract.

Gray, an offensive tackle who played at the University of Maryland, could move to guard.

“Definitely has some guard, physical characteristics that we would be interested in looking at as well,” said Coach Mike Tomlin. “Flexibility and versatility will be an element of discussion.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.