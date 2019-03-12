Pittsburgh Steelers sign cornerback to 5-year, $25 million deal

The Steelers have signed cornerback Steven Nelson to a five-year deal worth $25 million to play opposite Joe Haden.
It’s the biggest deal given to a free agent since Mike Mitchell in 2014.
Nelson had 4 interceptions and 15 pass breakups in 2018 with the Chiefs.
He was a third-round pick in 2015. He has tallied 174 tackles in his time with Kansas City.
TRENDING NOW:
- McKeesport ranked as one of most dangerous US cities
- Operation Varsity Blues: 5 things to know about the college cheating scandal
- Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among 46 charged in nationwide college admissions cheating scam
- RAW VIDEO: Officer Michael Rosfeld arrives at court
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}