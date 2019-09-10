  • Pittsburgh Steelers sign linebacker Jayrone Elliott

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with linebacker Jayrone Elliott.

    He originally signed with the team on Aug. 22, according to a news release, but was released when the team made cuts after the preseason.

    The team brought him back because of the open spot on the roster following the trade of Josh Dobbs on Monday.

    In the preseason Elliott recorded six tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery that he returned 88 yards for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers, according to a news release.

