PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with linebacker Jayrone Elliott.
He originally signed with the team on Aug. 22, according to a news release, but was released when the team made cuts after the preseason.
We have agreed to terms with LB Jayrone Elliott and signed QB Devlin Hodges to the practice squad.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/oqZIaF5IIR pic.twitter.com/EktLNdKQFA— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 10, 2019
The team brought him back because of the open spot on the roster following the trade of Josh Dobbs on Monday.
In the preseason Elliott recorded six tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery that he returned 88 yards for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers, according to a news release.
