PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a linebacker to a four-year contract.
Sutton Smith played at Northern Illinois and was the first of three sixth round picks for the team during this year's NFL draft.
Smith played defensive end in college, but will be transitioned to a linebacker, according to the team's website.
Smith played at Northern Illinois University.
