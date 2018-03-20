The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed an unrestricted free agent safety.
After eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Morgan Burnett will spend the next three with the Steelers, according to the new contract.
Burnett played, and started, in 102 games for the Packers, according to a news release.
According to a news release, Burnett finished with 68 tackles in 2017.
In the Steelers' last-second 31-28 win over the Packers at Heinz Field on Nov. 26, he had nine tackles and forced a Le’Veon Bell fumble that the Packers recovered.
Burnett, 29, played college football at Georgia Tech.
He also was the Packers' nominee for the Art Rooney Sr. Sportsmanship Award in 2017, an award presented to a player for his outstanding sportsmanship on the field, according to a news release.
