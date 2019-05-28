0 Steelers' James Conner okay with sharing carries

PITTSBURGH - Often lost in what was viewed as a disappointing and tumultuous 2018 season, is the fact that James Conner emerged as one of the bright, young running backs in the NFL, however he’s not going to rest on past success as he enters year three with the Steelers.

“I remember Coach T saying that he’s trying to replace us every year,” Conner said. “Didn’t mean that in a bad way. Didn’t mean that as we’re not doing our jobs, it’s just there’s always a young buck up and coming.”

For the Steelers it’s Jaylen Samuels and this year’s 4th Rd pick, Benny Snell Junior. But for Conner, he sees competition as a good thing and it will only bring out the best in him.

“Nothing has ever been given to me,” Conner said. “So I don’t expect it at this point in my life to be given anything. So I’m just going to try and outwork everybody but bring others along the way and just try to earn it (starting job).”

Make no mistake about it, the Pro Bowl running back has high expectations for himself, but also set a team-first tone when speaking to the media at OTA’s, plus he clearly has enough self awareness that less him could ultimately result in more group success.

“Obviously who doesn’t like carrying the ball,” Conner said. “But you look around the league, a lot of teams are really successful using multiple backs and like I always said, that’s how you win games is with depth, so I’m all for it.”

