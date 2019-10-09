Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph returned to the practice field on Wednesday.
Mason Rudolph looked sharp in his return to the practice field for the first time since Sunday. He remains in concussion protocol for the remainder of the week. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/1xuHeulpuj— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 9, 2019
He remains in concussion protocol for the remainder of the week.
Rudolph was knocked out during Sunday's game against the Ravens.
As Rudolph fell to the ground after getting hit in the chin by the helmet of safety Earl Thomas, his head hit the turf. Medical staff, coaches and teammates rushed to render aid to the delirious quarterback and eventually helped him walk off the field when he regained consciousness.
