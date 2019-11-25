PITTSBURGH - The Steelers defense, for the majority of this season, has been dominant in a way fans haven't seen in years.
There's been talk of how good the additions of LB Devin Bush and S Minkah Fitzpatrick have made this defense in terms of run stopping, coverage-ability and defensive takeaways.
But what about OLB T.J. Watt? He's quietly putting up some monster numbers and sits no lower than third in the league in many categories.
#Steelers OLB T.J. Watt's Defensive POY credentials:
-11.5 sacks (1st in AFC, 3rd in NFL)
-5 forced fumbles (T-1st in NFL)
-25 QB hits (1st in NFL)
-3 fumble recoveries (T-3rd in NFL)
-Has at least a half-sack in 8 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.
On Sunday against the Bengals, Watt added another sack and another forced fumble.
For comparison, Penn Hills native and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald won the Defensive Player of the Year Award last season with 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 25 tackles for a loss. This season, the Steelers even redesigned their offensive approach to specifically account for him. But he trails Watt in most categories.
So we'll ask, do you think T.J. Watt is having as good of a season as his numbers show - good enough even to win DPOY?
DPOY?
11.5 sacks
5 forced fumbles
