Father Time might be undefeated. But thus far, Tom Brady isn't far behind.
The 42-year-old quarterback keeps on ticking as he'll open his 20th NFL season Sunday night when the Patriots host the Steelers at Gillette Stadium. And that's the thing that concerns the Steelers the most about this matchup.
You can watch the match-up between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots on Channel 11, starting at 6 p.m.
