  • Tomlin implores rush on Brady

    By: Dale Lolley

    Updated:

    Father Time might be undefeated. But thus far, Tom Brady isn't far behind.

    The 42-year-old quarterback keeps on ticking as he'll open his 20th NFL season Sunday night when the Patriots host the Steelers at Gillette Stadium. And that's the thing that concerns the Steelers the most about this matchup.

    Related Headlines

    Read more from DKPittsburghSports.

    You can watch the match-up between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots on Channel 11, starting at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories