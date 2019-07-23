  • Two days to Latrobe: The battles to watch

    By: Dale Lolley

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Prior to the days of offseason training activities (OTAs), training camp was all about the position battles that would take place.

    OTAs changed that dynamic -- at least somewhat -- but football in shorts, as Mike Tomlin likes to call the offseason program, isn't a true measure of a player. 

    Related Headlines

    Read more about how the offseason opens the eyes of the coaching staff, on DKPittsburghSports.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories