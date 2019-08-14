James Washington had himself a night in the Steelers' preseason opener, a 30-28 win against the Buccaneers at Heinz Field.
Washington, a player the Steelers need to make a big leap in Year 2, hauled in four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown, earning high praise from Pro Football Focus in the process:
