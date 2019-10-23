  • Watt injury, Chickillo's status leaves Steelers thin at OLB

    By: Dale Lolley, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Updated:

    With Anthony Chickillo's status with the team in limbo following his arrest over the weekend in Fayette County involving a domestic violence issue, the Steelers find themselves a little lean at the outside linebacker position.

    Compounding the issue is the fact starter T.J. Watt is dealing with an abdominal injury that could, at the very least, slow him down early in the practice week as the Steelers (2-4) prepare to host the Dolphins (0-6) Monday night at Heinz Field.

