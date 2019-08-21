PITTSBURGH - T.J. Watt has established himself as an elite pass-rusher, but don’t mistake him for a one-trick pony.
Watt is also one of the best linebackers out there when it comes to shutting down the run game. In 2019, Watt ranked fifth among all NFL edge rushers in Stop Rate, according to Football Outsiders.
