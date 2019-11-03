If there's an NFL team not feeling sorry about the Steelers losing Ben Roethlisberger for the season, it's the Colts.
After all, they've had their share of seasons in recent years in which they've had to play without their starting quarterback. That includes this season, as the Colts had to deal with the abrupt retirement of Andrew Luck just a couple of weeks into training camp.
Fortunately enough for the Colts, they were in a similar situation two years ago, when Luck missed most of the season. That meant backup Jacoby Brissett, whom they had traded a second-round pick to the Patriots to acquire, got plenty of starting experience.
It's paid off this season, as Brissett has stepped into the lineup for the Colts (5-2) and they haven't missed a beat -- including winning their past three games. The Steelers (3-4) will try to slow the Colts' post-Luck good fortune with a backup quarterback of their own in Mason Rudolph when the two teams meet Sunday at Heinz Field.
OTHER NOTES:
- A win puts the Steelers at 4-4 on the season
- WR Donte Moncrief was released by the team on Saturday
- RB Tony Brooks-James was activated from the practice squad due to injuries to James Conner, Benny Snell
- RB Jaylen Samuels should get the lions share of the carries as he returns from injury
- Players impacted by injuries include James Conner listed as doubtful, Benny Snell is out, Roosevelt Nix is questionable, Ramon Foster is out
- Look for the Steelers offense to try to target rookie Colts CB Rock Ya-Sin in the passing game
- Bundle up if you're heading to Heinz Field, it'll be fairly chilly
- Tomlin, Steelers were fined by the NFL this week for violating injury rules
- Anthony Chickillo apologized to his teammates after his arrest, calling it a distraction
