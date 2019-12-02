  • Players split on T-shirt, revenge vs. Browns

    By: Hunter Homistek, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It probably wasn't the best idea by Freddie Kitchens to wear this T-shirt before his Browns' Week 13 rematch against the Steelers at Heinz Field.

    "I thought it was pretty stupid," David DeCastro was saying of Kitchens' wardrobe decision after his Steelers wiped out the Browns, 20-13, on Sunday. "That's a lot of bulletin board material. I don't know why you do that as a coach. I just don't get that. Of course it's going to motivate us. What are you thinking? It's just not smart."

    Related Headlines

    Read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories