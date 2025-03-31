Report: Aaron Rodgers had throwing session with DK Metcalf over the weekend

This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com.

A new step has taken place in the Aaron Rodgers saga. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf had a throwing session over the weekend at UCLA.

“Over the weekend at UCLA, he threw to DK Metcalf. They did have a throwing session. The two of them together, according to sources, informed of that workout,” Garafolo said on Good Morning Football. “So Rodgers going through the process and checking all the boxes. And I assume it was a good throwing session there with him and Metcalf. So we’ll see if that leads to him saying, you know what? Yeah, I’m fully in. I like that guy. I like that target right there.”

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly leaning on signing with the Steelers, but that hasn’t come to pass yet.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Steelers are willing to wait on Rodgers’ looming decision and remain optimistic.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group