  • Report: NFL investigating whether Steelers used deflated football

    Updated:

    PHILADELPHIA - The Steelers are at the center of another possible controversy, but this one doesn’t have anything to do with the National Anthem.

    The team is being accused of using a deflated football during Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Related Headlines

    According to Howard Eskin of WIP, the NFL is investigating.

    Eskin tweeted that he saw the football in question during the third quarter of the game and it looked like a “marshmallow.”

    Mason Rudolph was playing quarterback for the Steelers at the time.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

    Who can forget “Deflate Gate” – when the NFL concluded that the Patriots used deflated footballs in the AFC Championship Game in January of 2015. It cost the team two draft picks and a $1 million fine. Quarterback Tom Brady was also suspended for 4 games.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories