PHILADELPHIA - The Steelers are at the center of another possible controversy, but this one doesn’t have anything to do with the National Anthem.
The team is being accused of using a deflated football during Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to Howard Eskin of WIP, the NFL is investigating.
During #Eagles #steelers pre season game their was at least one Pittsburgh football found that was VERY deflated . The #NFL has the Football and is investigating. I saw the FB after incompletion and it was like a marshmallow. @SportsRadioWIP— Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) August 10, 2018
Eskin tweeted that he saw the football in question during the third quarter of the game and it looked like a “marshmallow.”
Mason Rudolph was playing quarterback for the Steelers at the time.
Who can forget “Deflate Gate” – when the NFL concluded that the Patriots used deflated footballs in the AFC Championship Game in January of 2015. It cost the team two draft picks and a $1 million fine. Quarterback Tom Brady was also suspended for 4 games.
