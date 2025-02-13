Report: Steelers Inquire About Bombshell Trade for Former No. 1 Overall QB

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have asked about trading for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, according to a report by Ryan Burr of Big Ten Network.

Burr reported on Thursday a source within the Jaguars organization told him that the Steelers have been asking about Lawrence, and even reported that the team would consider trading this year’s first and second-round draft picks for the former No. 1 selection.

The Steelers have few options in terms of solid upgrades at quarterback this offseason, with most of the early offseason chatter surrounding bringing back one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, or retread veterans such as Aaron Rodgers.

Lawrence, 25, has the potential to be a cut above those options, even if he hasn’t panned out the way Jacksonville might’ve hoped when they drafted Lawrence in 2021 and then gave him a significant contract extension in 2024.

