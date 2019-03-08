PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert to the Arizona Cardinals, according to Adam Schefter.
This deal is for a late 6th-round pick, per source. https://t.co/F88NJymMew— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019
Schefter reported that the Steelers received a 6th round draft pick in exchange for Gilbert.
