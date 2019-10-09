  • Report: Washington to miss ‘a few weeks' with shoulder injury

    By: Hunter Homistek

    The Steelers season takes another blow.

    Wednesday, Ian Rapoport reported James Washington will miss "a few weeks" with a shoulder injury suffered in the Steelers' 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens Sunday at Heinz Field. In that game, Washington caught three passes for 52 yards, but it was an incompletion late in the third quarter that sent him out of the game.

