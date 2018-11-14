  • Roethlisberger named AFC Offensive Player of Week after Steelers' win over Panthers

    Updated:

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

    In the Steelers’ 52-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, Roethlisberger completed 22 of 25 passes for 328 yards and five touchdowns for a perfect passer rating of 158.3

    Related Headlines

    Roethlisberger has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week 17 times in his NFL career and twice this season.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories