Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
In the Steelers’ 52-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, Roethlisberger completed 22 of 25 passes for 328 yards and five touchdowns for a perfect passer rating of 158.3
Roethlisberger has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week 17 times in his NFL career and twice this season.
BREAKING: Ben Roethlisberger (@_BigBen7) named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance vs Carolina. Ben was 22-25, 328 yards & 5 TD’s #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/Z3xzktCksS— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 14, 2018
