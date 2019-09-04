  • Roethlisberger nervous, but ready for ‘exciting opportunity' in New England

    PITTSBURGH - Ben Roethlisberger is aware of the challenge facing the Steelers Sunday night when they try to win against the Patriots in New England.

    Roethlisberger, who has never beaten Tom Brady in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is getting ready to take on the Super Bowl champion.

    Despite his many years in the league, Roethlisberger said he’ll still get nervous.

    “I'll get nervous, I'm sure,” Roethlisberger said. “It's probably just as much excited nervous as just nervous, but we're going up there. We're going, they're dropping the banner, doing whatever they're going to do. What an exciting opportunity for us all.”

    Roethlisberger said seeing the Patriots’ Super Bowl banner unveiled will provide motivation for him and the rest of the team to get back to the Super Bowl themselves.

