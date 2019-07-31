LATROBE, Pa. - Ben Roethlisberger strolls into his 16th NFL season at 37 years old. During that stretch under center for the Steelers, he's started 214 games and taken 501 sacks — third-most all-time. He's suffered concussions, a foot fracture, a shoulder separation, an MCL sprain, a torn meniscus and various other injuries as a result of the wear-and-tear of life as an NFL quarterback.
All things considered, Roethlisberger should probably expect to start feeling the effects of Father Time. He's not.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
