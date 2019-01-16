PITTSBURGH - Despite some fans’ desire to see substantive changes on the Steelers coaching staff, whether it's on defense or offense, it sounds like the team is done making big moves in that area.
Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for more from Art Rooney II on how last season ended and what the team is expecting to accomplish in 2019.
The team gave up 22.5 points a game, 16th in the NFL last season, and led the league in defensive penalties, leading some to wonder if defensive coordinator Keith Butler needed to be replaced.
Other critics pointed to the -11 turnover ratio – fueled by Ben Roethlisberger’s 16 interceptions, tied for the second-highest season total of his career – and wondered if offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner was in over his head in his first year in the role.
Rooney said Steelers are done with coaching subtractions at this point. Now will be looking at additions. Said he/Mike Tomlin have talked about having somebody in booth to handle reviews/replays, but the team won't hire someone whose job is that and nothing else. #Steelers #dkps— Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) January 16, 2019
But team president Art Rooney II told DK Pittsburgh Sports on Wednesday that the team will not be removing any more coaches from the staff after letting linebackers coach Joey Porter, offensive line coach Mike Munchak and running backs coach James Saxon leave when their contracts expired.
The team has added veteran coach and Sharon native Teryl Austin as an assistant defensive coach.
TRENDING NOW:
- First of 3 wintry systems hitting area Wednesday
- Severe Weather Team 11 tracking potential weekend storm
- Michael Strahan offers Clemson Tigers 'proper meal' after President Trump's dinner
- VIDEO: Millions of Dollars Worth of Drugs Seized in Airline Drug Bust
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}