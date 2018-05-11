0 Rudolph and Steelers rookies get their first experience in black and gold

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers rookie mini-camp began Friday, the first chance for the new draft picks and rookie free agents to put on a Steelers helmet and to start learning the Steeler way.

And it’s our first chance to talk with many of them in person, to learn more about who they are on and off the field.

The biggest contingent of media, as expected, did not surround the number one draft pick, but rather the third round selection, quarterback Mason Rudolph of Oklahoma State.

A lot has been made about comments Ben Roethlisberger made in a radio interview about how he doesn’t feel he has to be the mentor to Rudolph, and that Ben doesn’t believe Rudolph will be the guy for many years because he intends to play 3-5 more years.

Rudolph handled the questions with the poise of a long-time veteran, first letting everyone know that Ben Roethlisberger did contact him by text, welcoming him to the team and wishing him well during rookie mini-camp.

As far as Roethlisberger’s other comments, Rudolph said, “He's a competitor. He's a hall of fame quarterback and he's a competitive guy and that's what I would expect. He's a long-time starter and I'm sure when we get in this building in this room, we're gonna be friends, and I'm gonna let him do his thing, and I'm gonna try to pick up what I can from him but not bother him."

Roethlisberger had also criticized the Steelers for taking a quarterback in the third round when there are other positions of greater need. When asked if he needs to justify being selected in the third round, Rudolph stated emphatically, “I don’t need to justify anything.” He said he just needs to prove himself to his coaches and his teammates.

Rudolph’s teammate at Oklahoma State, wide receiver James Washington is happy to have a familiar face at rookie camp. “Just to have someone you're comfortable around, a familiar face it always helps because if we both have questions we can ask each other and usually one of us can answer it."

The Steelers had two safeties in the draft class, first round pick Terrell Edmunds and 5th round draft pick Marcus Allen.

Edmunds is all business, and believes he does have a lot to prove. Edmunds said, "You just come out with the mentality that you weren't picked at all. You can't think you're the first round pick and everything's going to fall to you, so I come out here, I compete every day, I try to put my all out there. I'm not thinking I'm a first round pick and this is gonna come to me so I'm coming out and competing every day."

As far as the pressure of performing as a first round pick, Edmunds is not worried about that. "My dad always told me pressure makes diamonds so you gotta come out there and show them why they picked you,” said Edmunds.

Marcus Allen of Penn State has been a popular player on social media, and was at a bit of a loss to explain why, saying "I don't know, I mean I'm just being myself, everybody likes my personality, but I'm strictly focused right now, focused on this gridiron."

Steelers Rookie Mini-Camp continues through Sunday. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will address the media on Saturday.



