PITTSBURGH - Ryan Shazier will address Steelers Nation Wednesday afternoon, six months after suffering a spinal injury during a game.
Ryan Shazier will address the media at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex following today’s practice at approximately 12:30 PM ET.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 6, 2018
After going in for a tackle during a December game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Shazier went limp and fell to the ground before being carted off the field. He was hospitalized in Cincinnati before being brought back to Pittsburgh.
Shazier required spinal stabilization surgery for his condition, spondyloisthesis -- which, according to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, is a condition of the spine in which a vertebra slips out of alignment, moving forward on the vertebra below.
In the months since, Shazier has made significant progress in his recovery.
Shazier’s father told Channel 11 News in January that his son had regained feeling in his legs. Then, on Feb. 1, Shazier, who had been seen in a wheelchair, posted a photo on Instagram of him standing beside Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Fast-forward to April, and all eyes were on Shazier as he walked onto the stage at the NFL Draft to announce the Steelers’ first-round draft pick.
It wasn’t until May that the Steelers officially placed Shazier on the physically unable to perform list. Soon after, it was reported that Shazier would receive most of his 2018 salary as a signing bonus.
