The Oakland Raiders are trading a wide receiver to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to NFL.com, the trade involving Ryan Switzer is being finalized.
Switzer wasn't in Oakland long, he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys only last year, according to NFL.com.
Martavis Bryant was traded to the Raiders from the Steelers earlier this year.
