COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ryan Shazier of the Pittsburgh Steelers made a triumphant return to his alma mater Saturday.
The injured linebacker did the coin toss at the Ohio State University Spring Game.
Related Headlines
Ryan Shazier on the field pic.twitter.com/SHwPLOiplH— Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) April 14, 2018
He left the school after his junior season in 2014 to enter the NFL Draft.
Shazier was hurt during a game in Cincinnati last year.
TRENDING NOW:
- 14 people killed in Cancun during bloody 36 hours
- Russia responds to Syria airstrike, warns of 'consequences'
- Man identified after being shot in the head, killed in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- VIDEO: Woman wants changes in justice system after Washington Co. parents' murder-suicide
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}