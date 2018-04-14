  • Shazier stands as honorary captain for spring game at alma mater

    COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ryan Shazier of the Pittsburgh Steelers made a triumphant return to his alma mater Saturday.

    The injured linebacker did the coin toss at the Ohio State University Spring Game.

    He left the school after his junior season in 2014 to enter the NFL Draft.

    Shazier was hurt during a game in Cincinnati last year.

