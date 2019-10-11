The Steelers season takes another blow.
Wednesday, Ian Rapoport reported James Washington will miss "a few weeks" with a shoulder injury suffered in the Steelers' 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens Sunday at Heinz Field. In that game, Washington caught three passes for 52 yards, but it was an incompletion late in the third quarter that sent him out of the game.
Related Headlines
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman missing after last being seen at Rostraver Township home
- 19-year-old woman tried to carjack off-duty sheriff deputy, police say
- Local school district using new technology to keep students safe
- VIDEO: Dangerous drug possibly connected to overdoses at Allegheny County rehab center
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}