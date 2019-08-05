PITTSBURGH - The Steelers activated Pro Bowl outside linebacker T.J. Watt off the PUP List, clearing him to practice for the first time at training camp at Sunday night's Family Fest at Heinz Field.
Watt experienced some tightness in his hamstring after completing the team's run test on reporting day at training camp two weeks ago and had not practiced since, being placed on the PUP List.
