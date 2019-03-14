PITTSBURGH - Now that Antonio Brown is gone, the Steelers desperately needed outside receiver help and they got that in Donte Moncrief.
The Steelers signed Moncrief to a two-year deal early Thursday morning as part of the group that will try to replace the production that leaves with Brown.
Moncrief can't adequately replace Brown but he does bring a veteran presence to that position group. He is coming off a less than stellar performance with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year where he had 48 catches, 668 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, however the quarterback position in Jacksonville was always shaky.
Moncrief will likely battle second-year receiver James Washington for a starting role, but will provide the size and speed required for the position.
This signing gives the Steelers depth at the position and now won't have to "reach" for the position in the upcoming draft and can wait for a talent to fall to them. It's a solid move by the Steelers but not Earth shattering.
