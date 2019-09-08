Steelers add Holton to 53-man roster, release Skipper

The Steelers made an interesting decision a week ago to go with five wide receivers on their 53-man roster. Saturday they adjusted.
Wide receiver Johnny Holton was signed from the practice squad Saturday as the team headed here to face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. To make room on the 53-man roster, linebacker Tuzar Skipper was released.
Holton finished second on the team in the preseason with seven receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown. The third-year veteran also has played with the Raiders and Eagles, signing with the Steelers in the offseason.
