    PITTSBURGH - The Steelers season doesn’t begin until the fall, but we are just a few weeks away from the start of team workouts.

    Voluntary team workouts begin on April 15. Then in late-May, Organized Team Activities (or OTAs) get underway. From June 11-13, the team will hold a mandatory veteran minicamp.

    Here’s the full OTA schedule:

    • Tuesday, May 21 – OTA #1
    • Wednesday, May 22 – OTA #2
    • Thursday, May 23 – OTA #3
    • Tuesday, May 28 – OTA #4
    • Wednesday, May 29 – OTA #5
    • Thursday, May 30 – OTA #6
    • Monday, June 3 – OTA #7
    • Tuesday, June 4 – OTA #8
    • Wednesday, June 5 – OTA #9
    • Thursday, June 6 – OTA #10
    • Steelers Mandatory Minicamp
    • Tuesday, June 11– Day 1
    • Wednesday, June 12 – Day 2
    • Thursday, June 13 – Day 3
     

