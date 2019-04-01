PITTSBURGH - The Steelers season doesn’t begin until the fall, but we are just a few weeks away from the start of team workouts.
Voluntary team workouts begin on April 15. Then in late-May, Organized Team Activities (or OTAs) get underway. From June 11-13, the team will hold a mandatory veteran minicamp.
Here’s the full OTA schedule:
- Tuesday, May 21 – OTA #1
- Wednesday, May 22 – OTA #2
- Thursday, May 23 – OTA #3
- Tuesday, May 28 – OTA #4
- Wednesday, May 29 – OTA #5
- Thursday, May 30 – OTA #6
- Monday, June 3 – OTA #7
- Tuesday, June 4 – OTA #8
- Wednesday, June 5 – OTA #9
- Thursday, June 6 – OTA #10
- Steelers Mandatory Minicamp
- Tuesday, June 11– Day 1
- Wednesday, June 12 – Day 2
- Thursday, June 13 – Day 3
