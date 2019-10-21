0 Steelers' Anthony Chickillo told not to report to practice after weekend arrest

FARMINGTON, Pa. - Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested early Sunday morning in Fayette County after a domestic situation with his girlfriend at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Pennsylvania State Police said.

According to a police report, Chickillo told police he and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument at the Lady Luck Casino, and the argument continued to their hotel room at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.

Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo was arrested over the weekend after an alleged incident with his girlfriend. He’s charged with Simple Assault, Criminal Mischief & Harassment. He's been released on $10,000 bail. — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 21, 2019

Chickillo told police the argument became physical, resulting in his girlfriend hitting him in the head with her fist and him pushing her to the ground.

Chickillo's girlfriend agreed that the argument started at the casino and continued to the hotel room, according to the police report. She told police Chickillo grabbed her by her biceps and forced her against a wall and door of the hotel room, causing injuries. It was then that she said she punched Chickillo in the head, and that Chickillo threw her to the ground and damaged her cellphone.

Visible injuries were observed on the woman's left and right biceps, police said.

Chickillo is facing multiple charges, including simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. He was released from jail on $10,000 bond.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

State police said Chickillo's girlfriend was cited for harassment.

ESPN reported Chickillo and his girlfriend, a world-class pole vaulter for Canada, met at the University of Miami.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released the following statement regarding Chickillo, confirming they were aware of the incident that led to his arrest:

“We are aware of an incident involving Anthony Chickillo last night and are still gathering information. Until we have further details we will not provide any further comments.”

A spokesperson for the Steelers said Chickillo has been instructed to not be in the building Monday or report to practice as team officials work with the NFL to gather more information about what happened.

Chickillo’s status with Pittsburgh is uncertain moving forward, but he was still listed on the team’s roster as of Monday morning.

Channel 11 News has reached out to Nemacolin Woodlands Resort about the incident, but we have not heard back.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.