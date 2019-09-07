Steelers aware of NFL emphasis on holding ☕

For fans and the media, much of the emphasis in the preseason when it came to NFL officiating was on the new rules that allow for the use of replay on pass interference calls and non-calls.
But there's a greater emphasis by the league in another direction when it comes to penalties that could have a greater hold on the interest of fans by the time Week 1 of the season is in the books -- quite literally.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
The league is cracking down on holding in games this season and if the early results show anything, it's that it could be a major factor for teams as they adjust to the greater emphasis on penalizing clutching and grabbing in the trenches.
