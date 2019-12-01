0 Steelers-Browns tied up after first half at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE HALFTIME: The Browns and Steelers are all tied up at 10 after the first quarter of Sunday's game.

A third-string quarterback nicknamed "Duck." Going without the number one wide receiver, running back, quarterback and center. Seemingly weekly signings of new faces to the team. Fines, suspensions and discipline from the league. An outstanding defense in contrast to a lifeless offense. All of this and more has been the story of the 2019 Pittsburgh Steelers. And yet, they're still in the running for a playoff position.

"It's really fun. It's really fun to say football is my job." -- Duck Hodges embracing the underdog role as he's set to make his 2nd career NFL start #Steelers https://t.co/MzO5muYtoY pic.twitter.com/VGMw5oIdM3 — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 30, 2019

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns visit Heinz Field for a rematch two weeks in the making. The last game ended with a brawl in which Myles Garrett ripped off Mason Rudolph's helmet. It resulted in dozens of fines, three players being suspended and an underlying layer of simmering anger. The Steelers defense is hungry for more Browns.

The Steelers have 38 sacks this season. 30 have come at Heinz Field. I think T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree and Cam Heyward are going to feast. https://t.co/MzO5muYtoY — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 30, 2019

But this is not the same Steelers-Browns matchup that many of us grew up with. It's hard to call it a rivalry with the Black and Gold going 34-7-1 against the team from Cleveland since 1999. And in fact, the Browns haven't swept the series with the Steelers since 1988!

Duck might be starting at QB, but don't bring your duck calls to Sunday's Steelers game!

But then again, this isn't the same old Browns team. For one, running back Nick Chubb already has over 1,000 yards this season. QB Baker Mayfield has more talent at the skill positions, too.

This isn't the same Steelers defense either, though. They're near the top of the league when it comes to takeaways and have a +10 rating. The squad has 38 sacks. OLB T.J. Watt is playing himself into the running for the Defensive Player of the Year, and on the other side, Bud Dupree is playing for a new contract. The defensive line is better, the linebackers are faster and the defensive backs are covering better and are making smarter plays.

"I think he plays with a sense of ease. I think he plays with a sense of rhythm." -- Randy Fichtner describes what he sees when Duck gets the call #Steelers https://t.co/MzO5muYtoY pic.twitter.com/5Drh552hvY — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 30, 2019

Even though the league flexed this game from a 4:30 kickoff to 1 p.m., it's going to be a battle. With rain in the forecast, let's just hope Duck can tread water and keep the Steelers' heads ahead in the playoff race.

Other notes before kickoff:

