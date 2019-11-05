PITTSBURGH - Henry Parham, 97, is considered to be the last living member of the only African American combat unit to land on Omaha Beach on D-Day, according to the Department of Defense.
He was honored for his service before the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday.
On Sunday, the @steelers honored @USArmy #WWII veteran Henry Parham. At 97 years young, Parham is the last living member of the only African American combat unit to land on Omaha Beach on D-Day. We thank him for his service. #KnowYourMil #DoDRemembers75 pic.twitter.com/I5u3Y2BPWN— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) November 5, 2019
He was presented with a Steelers helmet by Steelers President Art Rooney II and Adm. Craig Fuller of U.S. Southern Command.
Thank you for your service!
