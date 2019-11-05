  • Pittsburgh Steelers honor last living member of D-Day combat unit

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Henry Parham, 97, is considered to be the last living member of the only African American combat unit to land on Omaha Beach on D-Day, according to the Department of Defense.

    He was honored for his service before the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday.

    He was presented with a Steelers helmet by Steelers President Art Rooney II and Adm. Craig Fuller of U.S. Southern Command.

    Thank you for your service!

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories