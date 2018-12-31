  • Steelers do not advance to playoffs after Ravens win

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers are not headed to the playoffs, even after winning against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field, 16-13.

    The Baltimore Ravens win over the Cleveland Browns, 26-24, allowed them to clinch the AFC North and keep the Steelers out.

    A Ravens loss was crucial for the Steelers' playoff chances.

    A tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans during tonight's game is the only other way the Steelers could advance.

