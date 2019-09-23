  • Steelers fall 24-20 despite forcing 5 turnovers

    Updated:

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. - UPDATE (7:25 PM) Pittsburgh lost the lead and it couldn't make a last minute drive to win. 

    Stay tuned after Sunday Night Football on Channel 11 for a full breakdown of the Steelers in Week 3 on the Black and Gold Zone.

    The Steelers could not convert a 4th and 12, which resulted in their third straight loss to start the season. San Francisco (3-0) won, 24-20. 

    PHOTOS: Steelers drop to 0-3 after disappointing loss in Mason Rudolph's first NFL start

    UPDATE (7 PM) The 49ers came back with a strong drive to retake the lead, the Steelers converted another long throw for a touchdown. Rudolph hit rookie Diontae Johnson for his first touchdown of his career. 

    UPDATE (6:25 PM) The Steelers finally got their offense going -- at least on one play. JuJu Smith-Schuster took a nice feed from Rudolph 76 yards to the end zone, giving Pittsburgh the 13-10 lead. 

    UPDATE (6:05 PM) Mason Rudolph's first career start hasn't gone as planned so far. He threw an interception four plays into the second half, which led to a San Francisco touchdown. 

    Pittsburgh now trails, 10-6.

    UPDATE (5:30 PM) Despite yet another turnover forced by Fitzpatrick -- bringing the total to four through the first quarter-and-a-half -- the Steelers have not gotten anything going on offense. 

    The 49ers cut the lead in half with a field goal in the second quarter.

    UPDATE (4:50 PM) Minkah Fitzpatrick provided almost immediate dividends by picking off 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Another 3-and-out for the Steelers offense, however, ended with Boswell hitting another field goal. 

    Steelers lead 6-0 with under five minutes left in the first quarter.

    UPDATE (4:30 PM) After an opportunistic interception by TJ Watt, Chris Boswell connected on a 46-yard field goal to put the Steelers up early, 3-0.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories