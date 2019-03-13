  • Steelers Free Agency Tracker: Team resigns 2 players, picks up defensive back

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The 2019 Pittsburgh Steelers will look at little different on offense due to the departures of Antonio Brown to the Raiders and Le'Veon Bell to the New York Jets.

    Here's a track of who's coming and who's going in free agency:

    NEW ADDITIONS

    Steve Nelson - Cornerback

    The Steelers signed cornerback Steven Nelson to a three-year deal worth $25 million to play opposite Joe Haden. 

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Chris Hogan #15 of the New England Patriots attempts to make a catch in the second half against Steven Nelson #20 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    2019 Getty Images

    PLAYERS RESIGNED

    Jordan Berry - Punter

    The Steelers resigned punter Jordan Berry to a two-year contract. Berry will be entering his fifth season with the Steelers.

    (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    2018 Getty Images

    Anthony Chickillo - Linebacker

    Chickillo was also resigned to a two year contract. He is entering his fifth season with the Steelers.

    (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    2018 Getty Images

    DEPARTURES

    Antonio Brown - Wide Receiver

    Antonio Brown was the big story in the off-season after demanding a trade. Reports says he's headed to the Raiders who are prepared to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

    (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Le'Veon Bell - Running back 

    After sitting out a full season, Le'Veon Bell is headed to New York. The running back reportedly signed with the Jets.

    Jesse James - Tight End

    Pittsburgh-native Jesse James will no longer be wearing the Black and Gold. The Penn State alum signed with the Detroit Lions.

    (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    2017 Getty Images

    UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: Darrius Heyward-Bey, Daniel McCullers, Ryan Shazier, Justin Hunter, Coty Sensabaugh, Stevan Ridley, L.J. Fort, Nate Behre, Eli Rogers, LT Walton

    RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: B.J. Finney, Xavier Grimble

    AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $11 million

     

