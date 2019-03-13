PITTSBURGH - The 2019 Pittsburgh Steelers will look at little different on offense due to the departures of Antonio Brown to the Raiders and Le'Veon Bell to the New York Jets.
Here's a track of who's coming and who's going in free agency:
NEW ADDITIONS
Steve Nelson - Cornerback
The Steelers signed cornerback Steven Nelson to a three-year deal worth $25 million to play opposite Joe Haden.
PLAYERS RESIGNED
Jordan Berry - Punter
The Steelers resigned punter Jordan Berry to a two-year contract. Berry will be entering his fifth season with the Steelers.
Anthony Chickillo - Linebacker
Chickillo was also resigned to a two year contract. He is entering his fifth season with the Steelers.
DEPARTURES
Antonio Brown - Wide Receiver
Antonio Brown was the big story in the off-season after demanding a trade. Reports says he's headed to the Raiders who are prepared to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.
Le'Veon Bell - Running back
After sitting out a full season, Le'Veon Bell is headed to New York. The running back reportedly signed with the Jets.
Jesse James - Tight End
Pittsburgh-native Jesse James will no longer be wearing the Black and Gold. The Penn State alum signed with the Detroit Lions.
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: Darrius Heyward-Bey, Daniel McCullers, Ryan Shazier, Justin Hunter, Coty Sensabaugh, Stevan Ridley, L.J. Fort, Nate Behre, Eli Rogers, LT Walton
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: B.J. Finney, Xavier Grimble
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $11 million
