PITTSBURGH - The 2019 Pittsburgh Steelers will look at little different on offense due to the departures of Antonio Brown to the Raiders and Le'Veon Bell to the New York Jets.
Here's a track of who's coming and who's going in free agency:
NEW ADDITIONS
Donte Moncrief - Wide Receiver
The Steelers have bolstered their wide receiver core with the signing of Donte Moncrief, according to Adam Schefter.
Former Jaguars’ WR Donte Moncrief reached agreement on a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steeelrs, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2019
Steve Nelson - Cornerback
The Steelers signed cornerback Steven Nelson to a three-year deal worth $25 million to play opposite Joe Haden.
PLAYERS RESIGNED
Eli Rogers - Wide Receiver
Wide reciever Eli Rogers signed a new two-year contract with the Steelers. The deal was announced on Thursday.
Eli Rogers signs 2-year deal with the #Steelers #WPXI— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) March 14, 2019
Jordan Berry - Punter
The Steelers resigned punter Jordan Berry to a two-year contract. Berry will be entering his fifth season with the Steelers.
Anthony Chickillo - Linebacker
Chickillo was also resigned to a two year contract. He is entering his fifth season with the Steelers.
DEPARTURES
Antonio Brown - Wide Receiver
Antonio Brown was the big story in the off-season after demanding a trade. He's headed to the Raiders who are prepared to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.
Le'Veon Bell - Running back
After sitting out a full season, Le'Veon Bell is headed to New York. The running back signed with the Jets.
Jesse James - Tight End
Pittsburgh-native Jesse James will no longer be wearing the Black and Gold. The Penn State alum signed with the Detroit Lions.
Marcus Gilbert - Offensive Lineman
The Steelers traded offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert to the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round draft pick in the upcoming draft.
L.J. Fort - Linebacker
L.J. Fort signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Steelers ILB L.J. Fort signs a three-year deal with the Eagles that can reach up to $10 million with playing time incentives, according to a source. The deal includes $1.9 million in guarantees. Steelers made efforts to keep him but he had other suitors.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2019
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: Darrius Heyward-Bey, Daniel McCullers, Justin Hunter, Coty Sensabaugh, Stevan Ridley, Nate Behre, LT Walton
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: B.J. Finney, Xavier Grimble
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $11 million
