0 Steelers Free Agency Tracker: Team resigns 3 players, picks up WR and DB

PITTSBURGH - The 2019 Pittsburgh Steelers will look at little different on offense due to the departures of Antonio Brown to the Raiders and Le'Veon Bell to the New York Jets.

Here's a track of who's coming and who's going in free agency:

NEW ADDITIONS

Donte Moncrief - Wide Receiver

The Steelers have bolstered their wide receiver core with the signing of Donte Moncrief, according to Adam Schefter.

Former Jaguars’ WR Donte Moncrief reached agreement on a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steeelrs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 11: Donte Moncrief #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass against Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) 2018 Getty Images

Steve Nelson - Cornerback

The Steelers signed cornerback Steven Nelson to a three-year deal worth $25 million to play opposite Joe Haden.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Chris Hogan #15 of the New England Patriots attempts to make a catch in the second half against Steven Nelson #20 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) 2019 Getty Images

PLAYERS RESIGNED

Eli Rogers - Wide Receiver

Wide reciever Eli Rogers signed a new two-year contract with the Steelers. The deal was announced on Thursday.

2017 Getty Images

Eli Rogers signs 2-year deal with the #Steelers #WPXI — Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) March 14, 2019

Jordan Berry - Punter

The Steelers resigned punter Jordan Berry to a two-year contract. Berry will be entering his fifth season with the Steelers.

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) 2018 Getty Images

Anthony Chickillo - Linebacker

Chickillo was also resigned to a two year contract. He is entering his fifth season with the Steelers.

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) 2018 Getty Images

DEPARTURES

Antonio Brown - Wide Receiver

Antonio Brown was the big story in the off-season after demanding a trade. He's headed to the Raiders who are prepared to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Le'Veon Bell - Running back

After sitting out a full season, Le'Veon Bell is headed to New York. The running back signed with the Jets.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Jesse James - Tight End

Pittsburgh-native Jesse James will no longer be wearing the Black and Gold. The Penn State alum signed with the Detroit Lions.

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) 2017 Getty Images

Marcus Gilbert - Offensive Lineman

The Steelers traded offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert to the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round draft pick in the upcoming draft.

(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) 2012 Getty Images

L.J. Fort - Linebacker

L.J. Fort signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Steelers ILB L.J. Fort signs a three-year deal with the Eagles that can reach up to $10 million with playing time incentives, according to a source. The deal includes $1.9 million in guarantees. Steelers made efforts to keep him but he had other suitors. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2019

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: Darrius Heyward-Bey, Daniel McCullers, Justin Hunter, Coty Sensabaugh, Stevan Ridley, Nate Behre, LT Walton

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: B.J. Finney, Xavier Grimble

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $11 million

© 2019 Cox Media Group.