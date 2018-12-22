Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'Of course I'm playing Sunday'

Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took to Twitter on Saturday to assure his fans he's playing during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.
"Of course I'm playing Sunday!!! There's no way I can let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me!! " Smith-Schuster tweeted.
A lot on the line this week. The whole season comes down to this. Yes, I’m talking about the fantasy football championship round. Of course I’m playing Sunday!!! Theres no way I can let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me!! Let’s get it!! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/6YntwS4lpD— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 22, 2018
Smith-Schuster left practice early Thursday because of a groin injury.
He was listed on this week's injury report as "questionable"
