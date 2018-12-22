  • Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'Of course I'm playing Sunday'

    Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took to Twitter on Saturday to assure his fans he's playing during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

    "Of course I'm playing Sunday!!! There's no way I can let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me!! " Smith-Schuster tweeted.

    Smith-Schuster left practice early Thursday because of a groin injury.

    He was listed on this week's injury report as "questionable"

