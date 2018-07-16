PITTSBURGH - Contract negotiations between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Le’Veon Bell are down to the wire.
With a deadline of 4 p.m. Monday, a repeat of last year is possible.
Related Headlines
PREVIOUS STORY: Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: It's going to be a re-run of last year
Ahead of the 2017-18 season, Bell turned down a long-term deal. The running back then skipped training camp and signed a one-year franchise tender for $12 million.
If Bell plays on the franchise tag during the 2018-19 season, it would be worth about $14.5 million.
According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, neither party is optimistic about reaching a long-term agreement after negotiations lasted all weekend.
The #Steelers & RB Le’Veon Bell negotiated all weekend, and this is will go down to the wire, sources say. They nearly got a deal last year before Bell opted not to take it. The fear is the same situation plays out this year. They’ll keep trying but the parties aren’t optimistic.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Man shot by police after running from officers, pulling gun in Pittsburgh
- Crash sends radioactive material onto road
- 2 firefighters hurt, man burned during duplex fire
- VIDEO: Timing when spotty thunderstorms fire up Monday
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}