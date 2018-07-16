  • Steelers, Le'Veon Bell not optimistic about long-term deal, report says

    PITTSBURGH - Contract negotiations between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Le’Veon Bell are down to the wire.

    With a deadline of 4 p.m. Monday, a repeat of last year is possible.

    Ahead of the 2017-18 season, Bell turned down a long-term deal. The running back then skipped training camp and signed a one-year franchise tender for $12 million.

    If Bell plays on the franchise tag during the 2018-19 season, it would be worth about $14.5 million.

    According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, neither party is optimistic about reaching a long-term agreement after negotiations lasted all weekend.

