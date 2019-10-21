  • Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo facing charges after 'domestic situation' with girlfriend

    FAYETTE CO., Pa. - Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested in Fayette County over the weekend. 

    The details surrounding the alleged incident are unclear at this point, but state police confirmed that it stemmed from a "domestic situation" with Chickillo's girlfriend over the weekend.

    Multiple sources have told Channel 11 that the incident happened at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington. We have reached out to Nemacolin regarding the incident but have not yet heard back.

    Chickillo is facing multiple charges, including simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. 

    According to court documents, Chickillo was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

    State police said that Chickillo's girlfriend was cited for harassment as well.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers issued a statement regarding Chickillo, confirming they were aware of the "incident" that led to his arrest:

    "We are aware of an incident involving Anthony Chickillo last night and are still gathering information. Until we have further details we will not provide any further comments."

    Chickillo's status with Pittsburgh is uncertain moving forward, but he is still listed on the team's roster as of Sunday night.

