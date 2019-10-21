FAYETTE CO., Pa. - Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested in Fayette County over the weekend.
The details surrounding the alleged incident are unclear at this point, but state police confirmed that it stemmed from a "domestic situation" with Chickillo's girlfriend over the weekend.
Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo was arrested over the weekend after an alleged incident with his girlfriend. He's charged with Simple Assault, Criminal Mischief & Harassment. He's been released on $10,000 bail.— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 21, 2019
Multiple sources have told Channel 11 that the incident happened at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington. We have reached out to Nemacolin regarding the incident but have not yet heard back.
Chickillo is facing multiple charges, including simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Fayette County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to court documents, Chickillo was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.
State police said that Chickillo's girlfriend was cited for harassment as well.
The Pittsburgh Steelers issued a statement regarding Chickillo, confirming they were aware of the "incident" that led to his arrest:
"We are aware of an incident involving Anthony Chickillo last night and are still gathering information. Until we have further details we will not provide any further comments."
Chickillo's status with Pittsburgh is uncertain moving forward, but he is still listed on the team's roster as of Sunday night.
Statement from @Steelers Burt Lauten:— The Final Word (@WPXIFinalWord) October 21, 2019
We are aware of an incident involving Anthony Chickillo last night and are still gathering information. Until we have further details we will not provide any further comments.#Steelers
This is a breaking story. We're learning more about the incident that sparked the arrest -- for 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 people taken to hospital, roadway shut down after car crash on Tri-Boro Expressway
- Beef recall: 65,000 pounds of raw ground beef, chopped steaks recalled amid E. coli fears
- Did Marc-Andre Fleury remove his helmet on purpose?
- VIDEO: Thieves targeting catalytic converters from vehicles for huge profit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}