  • Steelers lineman Foster carted off field with apparent knee injury

    Updated:

    Steelers training camp came to a stunning pause on Saturday after stalwart lineman Ramon Foster went down during practice.

    Foster, an undrafted free agent guard signed by Pittsburgh in 2009 who has gone on to start more than 100 games, was clutching his right knee, according to Dale Lolley and Christopher Carter of DKPittsburghSports.com.

    The starting offensive line, as well as quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones, surrounded trainers who tended to Foster before he was carted off the practice field.

    There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories