  • Steelers lineman Foster to be out 4-5 weeks after suffering knee injury, ESPN reports

    Steelers training camp came to a stunning pause on Saturday after stalwart lineman Ramon Foster went down during practice.

    Citing sources, ESPN reports that Foster will not need to undergo surgery and will miss four to five weeks of practice. They said he had a bone bruise and a stretch of the MCL, but no tear in the ligament. 

    Foster, an undrafted free agent guard signed by Pittsburgh in 2009 who has gone on to start more than 100 games, was clutching his right knee, according to Dale Lolley and Christopher Carter of DKPittsburghSports.com.

    The starting offensive line, as well as quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones, surrounded trainers who tended to Foster before he was carted off the practice field.

    Coach Mike Tomlin later confirmed Foster suffered a "lower-body injury" but offered no further details.

